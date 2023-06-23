Was Cheikh Anta Diop a John Ruskin reader?

In essence, where African socialism and ruskinism do not overlap is in the area of political ecology, which is classified as a political theory related to socialism because it also calls for reforming the prevailing economic and social model in the industrialised countries and for establishing a more balanced and rational relationship between human beings and their environment.

Ruskin was a member of this line of social thinkers; he was one of its pioneers. Indeed, for religious and artistic reasons and industrial anti-capitalism, he was sensitive to environmental issues and wrote extensively about the cult of nature, respect for the environment, and the beauty of the divine work of man and nature.

In this spirit, Cheikh Anta Diop, one of the most illustrious Pan-Africanists, launched a project in Senegal in 1950 to reforest the country to help combat drought. At that time, the ecological problem was not yet an issue in Africa. There was no industry to pollute the environment and exacerbate rain shortages. Cheikh Anta Diop was still a student in France when he took the initiative. Given France and England’s intellectual and scientific proximity, it is safe to say that Ruskin’s ecological message reached Professor Diop, who passed it on to Africa through his country, Senegal. Ruskin had been introduced in France by Marcel Proust in 1912, and he had been the subject of a doctoral thesis. Diop may have come across John Ruskin’s writings during his studies, making him an avant-garde ecological thinker in Africa.

Ely Ould Sneiba

A Scent of John Ruskin in Tanzania