The balanced and wise diplomacy of President Al Ghazouani

Convinced of the importance of diplomacy in the search for peace and the promotion of international cooperation, His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh Al Ghazouani, upon assuming power, committed himself to establishing positive relations between Mauritania and its northern and southern neighbours, as well as with all friendly countries.

For four years, in the midst of geopolitical tensions, the President travelled the world, attending all the international meetings and conferences, preaching concord and encouraging the creation of conditions for peaceful and sustainable international development.

In this context, His Excellency has been at the forefront of strengthening the ties of friendship between Mauritania and the United Kingdom. To the benefit of both our countries, this diplomatic and strategic relationship continues to develop.

On 6 May, the President took part in the coronation of King Charles III. In doing so, he demonstrated the importance he attaches to the friendly relations between Mauritania and the United Kingdom and his desire to develop exemplary cooperation between the two countries.

Sensitive to environmental issues, the President also attended the United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow in 2021.

Committed to ensuring stability and security throughout the African continent, whatever the challenges, President Ghazouani has also made combating terrorism in the Sahel one of the priorities of bilateral military cooperation between Mauritania and the United Kingdom. Today, thanks to his tireless efforts, the G5 Sahel enjoys UK support.

On the economic front, British Petroleum is preparing to place Mauritanian natural gas on the world market. This will undoubtedly open up promising new prospects for Mauritania’s economic and social development, especially as the British government has announced in a strategic note its intention to help African countries achieve economic and social progress through the sharing of its expertise and know-how and through sustained efforts in the fields of investment, humanitarian aid, environmental protection and health.

In the field of education, where significant progress has been made in terms of cooperation, it is worth noting that an increasing number of Mauritanian students are studying in British universities.

As a result of the tireless diplomatic efforts of His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, Mauritania now enjoys a mutually beneficial relationship with its Arab and African partners as well as international development partners. This is clearly a positive diplomatic result which deserves our congratulations.

Ely Ould Sneiba

Literary Titan Book Award Recipient