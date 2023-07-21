OIC delegation meets UN Chief to press for action against desecration of Holy Quran

A delegation of Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries, including Pakistan called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and apprised him of the intense feelings of anger in the Muslim world over the “vile” acts of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

During the meeting, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram, together with envoys of Egypt, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and Mauritania urged the UN chief to take action aimed at preventing such abhorrent acts.

Munir Akram conveyed to the Secretary General that the Parliament of Pakistan had adopted a resolution condemning the despicable act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and handed over a copy of the Resolution.

The Pakistani envoy also underlined the need for those countries to outlaw deliberate acts of provocation such as the burning of the Holy Quran, which can lead to violence.

He also conveyed to the UN chief that the OIC would wish him to adopt a Plan of Action against Islamophobia.

The Secretary-General expressed solidarity with the Muslim community, condemning acts of intolerance, violence and Islamophobia which exacerbate tensions and contribute to discrimination and radicalization.

Source: radio Pakistan