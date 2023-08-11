Kosmos: Tortue FLNG and FPSO to arrive on location in Q4

Kosmos: Tortue FLNG and FPSO to arrive on location in Q4

Kosmos: Tortue FLNG and FPSO to arrive on location in Q4

Golar LNG’s converted floating LNG producer Gimi and the GTA FPSO, which will serve the first phase of BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FLNG project located offshore Mauritania and Senegal, are expected to arrive on the project’s site in the fourth quarter of this year.

UK-based energy giant BP recently said that the launch of the Tortue FLNG project will be pushed back to the first quarter of 2024.

Project partner Kosmos Energy said in May that the project remained on track to achieve its first gas by the end of this year.

The project includes the conversion of Golar LNG’s Gimi to a floating LNG producer at Singapore’s Keppel shipyard.

The 2.5 mtpa Gimi FLNG will serve BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project under a 20-year deal.

Moreover, the project’s floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit left Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry’s yard in Qidong, China in January this year.

Subsea delay

Kosmos confirmed in its second-quarter results report on Monday that the first gas for the project is now targeted in the first quarter of 2024.

The Texas-based firm attributed this to a delay in completion of the subsea work scope.

“Due to a delay in the subsea workstream, the operator has put in place a plan to finish installation of the infield flowlines and subsea structures in the first quarter of 2024,” the company said.

To learn more, read the rest of the article from the source:

lngprime.com