Global Gateway: EU and Mauritania launch the affordable, clean and green electricity programme

At a signature ceremony on 05 June 2023, Mauritanian Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh and Director General for International Partnerships, Koen Doens launched a new programme ‘Affordable access to clean, renewable electricity’ contributing to the Team Europe Initiative Transition to a green and blue economy to strengthen the EU-Mauritania’s partnership and the country’s green transition.

Under Global Gateway, the EU’s positive offer to build sustainable and trusted connections with partner countries, this programme ‘Affordable access to clean and renewable electricity’, will transform the lives of Mauritanian people, giving them greater access to less expensive and sustainable electricity sources. The programme is also contributing to the Great Green Wall initiative.

European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen said: “The programme that we launch today is a powerful illustration of the Global Gateway’s impact and the improvements it offers to people’s lives. The cheaper, cleaner and more sustainable electricity that Mauritanians will have access to will allow businesses to grow, children to attend school and for whole communities to flourish. Under Global Gateway, the EU will support Mauritania’s green energy transition even further and is committed to its people accessing affordable energy, wherever they need it.”

Mauritanian Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy, Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh said “The programme we are launching today will provide access to clean, affordable electricity to citizens across 20 localities in the South East of the country, Hodh El Gharbi and Hodh Ech Chargui regions. It will guarantee reliable, sustainable, modern and affordable energy services and increase the share of renewable energy. We will also work to improve the overall performance of the electricity sector, throughout the country. This is vital, to increase economic activity and create decent jobs for all.”

This programme will be financed by €13.25 million from the EU budget. France will contribute further to the programme as it advances. The action has been designed around four goals to transform the electricity sector in Mauritania:

Supporting institutional reforms within the Ministry of Energy, the national electricity company and the regulatory authority.Improving access to sustainable, equitable, affordable and reliable energy for allIncreasing Mauritania’s green electricity production and distribution capacityEnabling the development of economic activities and the creation of decent jobs

EU-Mauritania Partnership to boost green energy

The European Union (EU) has been closely supporting the Mauritanian government to develop their electricity sector. This support has included:

Outlining new energy policyDrafting of a new electricity code to promote a transition to renewable energyAuditing of the national electricity company and preparation of its reorganisation planSupport for investment with the installation of mini solar energy networks in rural areasUpgrading supply to rapidly expanding urban areas.

Access to energy is a strategic priority for Mauritania. Although progress has been made in energy production over the last ten years, electricity remains one of the main obstacles to the country’s economic and social development, with a low overall rate of access to electricity (48%). Significant inequality in access to electricity between urban areas (82%) and rural areas (6%), with high production costs largely due to dependence on fossil fuels, an underdeveloped electricity grid and challenging integration of renewable energies into the national grid.

Details

Publication date

5 June 2023

AuthorDirectorate-General for International PartnershipsLocation

Brussels