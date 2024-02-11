There was an attack on Mauritania. No to impunity!

Certain crimes have no statute of limitation for prosecution, and high treason against one’s country is one of them.

The Mauritanian Penal Code, enacted on 09.07.1983, stipulates:

« Any Mauritanian, any soldier or sailor in the service of Mauritania who :

1. Bears arms against Mauritania ;

2. Maintains contacts with a foreign power with the aim of inciting it to undertake hostilities against Mauritania, or provide it with the means to do so, either by

facilitating the penetration of foreign forces into national territory, or undermining the loyalty of the land, sea or air armies, or in any other way… ».

It is impossible to ignore the fact that Mauritanian Fula and Tekrouri militias, backed by the FLAM and with the support of the Senegalese authorities, had organised and waged an armed struggle against Mauritania during the hostilities between Mauritania and Senegal.

However, the supporters of Fula and Tekrouri ethnicity of the UFP, FLAM, and other organizations claiming to defend human rights, such as the IRA, act if nothing happens.

Why ?

That’s understandable. This is a battle of races.

What about the national authorities?

Did they find it easier to establish diplomatic relations with the Zionist state to avoid the consequences of the ‘passif humanitaire’?

Or invest colossal sums in buying the consent of the right holders.

This unfortunate issue is being permanently exploited to prevent Mauritania from finding peace again and its sons from forgiving each other.

To achieve justice, the solution is to reopen the two criminal records, the ‘passif criminel’ and the ‘passif humanitaire’.

If not, then the State must show mercy to those involved on both sides.

What is unacceptable, however, is a discriminatory justice system that punishes Arab soldiers while ignoring black Mauritanian soldiers.

Ely Ould Sneiba