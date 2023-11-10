Saudi and Somali foreign ministers meet ahead of Arab summit on Gaza

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his Somali counterpart, Abshir Omar Huruse, on Thursday.

They met on the sidelines of a preparatory meeting of Arab foreign ministers ahead of an Arab summit on the Israeli war on Gaza that is due to take place on Saturday in Riyadh.

They reviewed the relationship between their countries and ways in which it might be strengthened in various fields, along with other issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The ministers also signed a cooperation agreement.

Waleed Al-Khuraiji, the Saudi deputy foreign minister, and Abdulrahman Al-Daoud, the director general of the foreign minister’s office, also attended the meeting.

