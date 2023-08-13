Mohamed Ould Bilal Massoud. Mauritanian Prime Minister

Highlights: Mohamed Ould Bilal Messaoud is a Mauritanian technocrat, born in 1963. He served as Prime Minister of Mauritania under President Ould Ghazouani three consecutive times, the last of which began in 3. He has also held many vital positions related to public affairs. Besides Arabic, he speaks French and English. His government faced significant security challenges after the parliamentary elections on May 13, 2023, and after parliament was inaugurated, he submitted his government’s resignation. He was known for his distance from intellectual and ethnic conflicts.

Birth and upbringing

Mohamed Ould Bilal Messaoud was born on December 1963, 203 in the city of Rosso (<> km south of the Mauritanian capital), which is considered a transit point between Mauritania and Senegal.

In the same city, Ould Bilal grew up and was influenced by the cultural movement and intellectual activity that prevailed on the banks of the Senegal River, and integrated into educational life at an early stage of his life.

Study and training

Ould Bilal received his basic and secondary education in his hometown of Rosso in southern Mauritania and continued his studies there until he obtained his high school diploma from the mathematics division in 1985.

He then moved to Algeria to continue his university education, graduating as an engineer in the field of water and water infrastructure from the Higher National School of Water in Blida, Algeria.

He then obtained a Master’s degree in Management Sciences (Contracting Division) in the field of diagnosis, auditing and organization of contracting from the University of Dakar, Senegal.

In 2017, he received his PhD in Administrative Business from the University of Lyon, France. Besides Arabic, he speaks French and English.

Political Path and Intellectual Orientation

The personality of Mohamed Ould Bilal was characterized by calm and silence, and was known for his distance from intellectual and ethnic conflicts, and during his leadership of 3 consecutive governments under President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, he remained away from political tensions and ideological movements.

In his presentation of his third government’s program to the Mauritanian parliament on July 20, 2023, he said that his government is working to establish the principle of consultation and calm the political situation.

Speaking to parliament on January 27, 2021, he declared that one of his priorities was to eradicate the effects of slavery and slavery in Mauritania, and pledged to support its victims.

His government faced significant security challenges after the parliamentary elections on May 13, 2023, the results of which were contested by loyalist and opposition parties, and anti-them marches that caused many riots and violence.

During his era of political calm and positive engagement with various parties at the local and regional levels, Mauritania has witnessed a development in its bilateral relations with Morocco and Algeria, with which it has concluded dozens of agreements within the framework of trade exchange, cooperation and exchange of experiences.

In March 2022, Ould Bilal visited the Kingdom of Morocco to revive the work of the Morocco-Mauritania High Joint Commission after its work was suspended for nine years.

In September 2022, Mohamed Ould Bilal signed 26 agreements and memorandums of understanding between Algeria and Mauritania in Nouakchott with his Algerian counterpart Ayman Abderrahmane.

The Mauritanian president chose him to lead the government and appointed him prime minister on August 2020, 29, but he submitted his government’s resignation on March 2022, 30, although the Mauritanian president renewed confidence in him and tasked him with forming a new government on March 2022, <>, one day after his resignation.

Following legislative and municipal elections on May 13, 2023, and after parliament was inaugurated, Ould Bilal submitted his government’s resignation to the Mauritanian president. Confidence was restored and he was tasked with forming his third government on July 2023, <>.

Functions and responsibilities

Mohamed Ould Bilal has held many positions and held important positions in key national companies, including:

Regional coordinator of the National Programme for Small Enterprises (Food for Work) between 1991 and 1993.

He became the Head of the Studies and Programming Department at the Development Support Department of the Food Security Commission.

He took over the Operations Department of the Small Projects Implementation Agency in 2001.

He was appointed Director of Infrastructure at the Urban Development Agency of Nouakchott between 2001-2005.

He was appointed Director General of Public Works at the Ministry of Equipment and Transport in 2005.

He served as Minister of Equipment, Housing, and Urbanism from April 2007 to August 2008.

He became the General Manager of the Arab Company for Metal Industries in 2008.

He served as General Manager of the Mauritanian Company for Cleaning, Works, Transport and Maintenance between 2010-2013.

He took over the general management of the Mauritanian Electricity Company in October 2013.

Worked as a consultant in private studies offices between 2014-2018.

He was appointed on assignment to the Mauritanian Prime Minister’s Office in February 2019.

The position of Prime Minister on the sixth of August 2020.

