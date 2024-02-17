Mauritanian President elected African Union Chairman.

Addis Ababa, Feb. 17 (BNA): The Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) have elected the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani as the new Chairperson of the African Union (AU) for 2024.

President Azali Assoumani of the Union of Comoros handed over his chairmanship to Ghazouani at the opening of the 37th AU summit in Addis Ababa today, Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) reported.

The Chairperson of the African Union is the ceremonial head of the African Union elected by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government for a one-year term. It rotates among the continent’s five regions.

