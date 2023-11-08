Kinross reports strong 2023 third-quarter results

November 08, 2023

Company on track to meet annual guidance

Tasiast achieves record quarterly production and delivers strong free cash flow

Phase S supports production at Round Mountain through end of decade

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) (“Kinross” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

This news release contains forward-looking information about expected future events and financial and operating performance of the Company. Please refer to the risks and assumptions set out in our Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information located on page 29 of this release. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Q3 2023 highlights from continuing operations:

Guidance: Kinross remains on track to meet its 2023 annual guidance ranges for production, cost of sales per ounce, all-in sustaining cost and attributable capital expenditures. The Company is tracking in the lower end of its 2023 production cost of sales guidance and the higher end of its capital expenditure guidance.

Production of 585,449 gold equivalent ounces (Au eq. oz.), a 11% year-over-year increase.

Production cost of sales 1 of $911 per Au eq. oz. sold and all-in sustaining cost2 of $1,296 per Au eq. oz. sold.

Margins 3 of $1,018 per Au eq. oz. sold.

Operating cash flow 4 of $406.8 million and adjusted operating cash flow2 of $470.6 million. Free cash flow2 of $122.9 million.

Reported net earnings 5 of $109.7 million, or $0.09 per share, with adjusted net earnings2, 6 of $144.6 million, or $0.12 per share2.

Cash and cash equivalents of $464.9 million, and totalliquidity7 of approximately $2.0 billion at September 30, 2023.

Kinross’ Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per common share payable on December 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2023.

