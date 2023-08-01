UNICEF Mauritania Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: Mid-Year 2023

Highlights

According to the results of the Cadre Harmonisé (March 2023), 472,275 people, or 13.3% of the population, will face crisis conditions (phase 3+) during the peak of the upcoming lean season (June-August 2023). An important increase of acute malnutrition is foreseen in 2023 as 48,937 SAM cases are expected (49 per cent increase compared to 2022). 4,931 children with severe wasting were admitted for treatment during the first semester.

As of June 2023, 221 case of measles have been confirmed in 28 districts, resulting in 4 deaths (case-fatality ratio: 1.9%). The Moughataa of Bassiknou hosting the refugee camp is the department most affected by the epidemy (52.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

Parliamentary elections were held in Mauritania on 13 and 27 May 2023, alongside regional and local elections. Ruling El Insaf (Equity Party) has secured a majority in the National Assembly.

Source : UNICEF

SourceURL: https://reliefweb.int/report/mauritania/unicef-mauritania-humanitarian-situation-report-no-1-mid-year-2023