UNICEF Mauritania Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: Mid-Year 2023

UNICEF Mauritania Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: Mid-Year 2023

il y a 36 minutesDernière mise à jour: 02/08/2023

UNICEF Mauritania Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: Mid-Year 2023
Highlights

UNICEF Mauritania Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: Mid-Year 2023
Download Report   (PDF | 3.27 MB)

According to the results of the Cadre Harmonisé (March 2023), 472,275 people, or 13.3% of the population, will face crisis conditions (phase 3+) during the peak of the upcoming lean season (June-August 2023). An important increase of acute malnutrition is foreseen in 2023 as 48,937 SAM cases are expected (49 per cent increase compared to 2022). 4,931 children with severe wasting were admitted for treatment during the first semester.

As of June 2023, 221 case of measles have been confirmed in 28 districts, resulting in 4 deaths (case-fatality ratio: 1.9%). The Moughataa of Bassiknou hosting the refugee camp is the department most affected by the epidemy (52.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

Parliamentary elections were held in Mauritania on 13 and 27 May 2023, alongside regional and local elections. Ruling El Insaf (Equity Party) has secured a majority in the National Assembly.
Source : UNICEF
SourceURL: https://reliefweb.int/report/mauritania/unicef-mauritania-humanitarian-situation-report-no-1-mid-year-2023

il y a 36 minutesDernière mise à jour: 02/08/2023

Articles similaires

Photo de My CENI Résultats 2023 – Elections en Mauritanie

My CENI Résultats 2023 – Elections en Mauritanie

14/05/2023
Photo de Mauritanie : Les Hommes du Président Ghazouani

Mauritanie : Les Hommes du Président Ghazouani

11/10/2022
Photo de Précisions de la police sur les circonstances du décès de M. Diop

Précisions de la police sur les circonstances du décès de M. Diop

30/05/2023
Photo de Les ethnies mauritaniennes viennent d’ailleurs

Les ethnies mauritaniennes viennent d’ailleurs

09/06/2023
ALGERIAN UNION BANK
A La Une - Rapideinfo - Infos- Mauritanie - Rapidinfo.mr© 2023
Bouton retour en haut de la page