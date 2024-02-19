Libya congratulates Mauritania

Libya congratulates Mauritania on taking over rotating chair of AU.

il y a 2 heuresDernière mise à jour: 19/02/2024

Libya congratulates Mauritania on taking over rotating chair of AU.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Government of National Unity has congratulated the newly elected AU chairperson, President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani took over the rotating AU chairmanship for the year 2024, at the opening of the 37th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of the Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, on Saturday.

Source: libyaobserver

il y a 2 heuresDernière mise à jour: 19/02/2024

Articles similaires

Photo de UA : éducation, Paix, Politique,Climat, Économie et Diplomatie au centre de la 37e session

UA : éducation, Paix, Politique,Climat, Économie et Diplomatie au centre de la 37e session

il y a 3 minutes
Photo de African Union and SADC Unveil Commemorative Statue of J. Nyerere

African Union and SADC Unveil Commemorative Statue of J. Nyerere

il y a 1 heure
Photo de João Lourenço appelle à davantage d’efforts pour mettre fin aux conflits en Afrique

João Lourenço appelle à davantage d’efforts pour mettre fin aux conflits en Afrique

il y a 2 heures
Photo de Le President du Venezuela félicite le président de la République

Le President du Venezuela félicite le président de la République

il y a 3 heures
A La Une - Rapideinfo - Infos Mauritanie- Rapidinfo.mr© 2024
Bouton retour en haut de la page