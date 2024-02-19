Libya congratulates Mauritania on taking over rotating chair of AU.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Government of National Unity has congratulated the newly elected AU chairperson, President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani took over the rotating AU chairmanship for the year 2024, at the opening of the 37th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of the Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, on Saturday.

Source: libyaobserver