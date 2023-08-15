FLNG conversion under way for Golar LNG

Black and Veatch is teaming with Singapore’s Keppel Shipyard to convert a 125,000-cubic-metre LNG carrier Gimi into a floating liquefaction facility.

The work is being conducted for Golar LNG as part of BP’s field development in West Africa.

BP holds a majority interest and operatorship in the Greater Tortue/Ahmeyin project development located offshore of Mauritania and Senegal.

Proceeding with front-end engineering and design (FEED) on the provision of the Gimi FLNG vessel will support Phase 1A of BP’s development plans for the region, which also includes development of a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

Built to relevant marine classification society rules and regulations, the vessel conversion is expected by the end of 2018.

