Al-Manfi holds a series of meetings in Washington with a number of leaders and heads of government.

Washington, 18 December, 2022 (LANA) – President of Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Manfi, held a series of meetings with a number of leaders and heads of government, on the sidelines of the summit of the leaders of the United States and Africa in the US capital, Washington.

Media office of the Presidential Council stated that Al-Manfi met with President of the Republic of Tunisia, Kais Said, President of the Republic of Congo-Brazzaville, Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Senegal, Maki Sall, President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, and President of Liberia, George Weah, the Mauritanian President, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani,

President of the Council also met with the Prime Minister of Algeria, Ayman bin Abdel Rahman, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco, Aziz Akhannouch, and the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

The media office reported that the meetings dealt with the role of the African Union in reconciliation efforts, bringing the views of the Libyan parties closer together, and supporting the efforts of the Presidential Council to heal the rift and end the transitional stages in Libya.

Lana